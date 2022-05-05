State Bank of Pakistan announces Friday timings

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced the Friday timings for the banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks.

SBP, in its notification, announced that office hours will be from 9am till 6pm. There will be a lunch/prayer break from 1pm to 2:30pm.

“Further, banks and MFBs may prescribe business (banking) hours for public dealing on the above May 6 as per their business requirements,” SBP stated.

As far as the banking hours of the SBP Banking Services Corporation is concerned, it will be observed from 9am to 1pm without a break.

It is to be noted that the central bank will issue the instructions regarding regular office timings will be issued subsequently.

