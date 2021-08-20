SBP reserves rise to $17.62bn

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves saw an increase of $3 million on a weekly basis, data released by the central bank on Friday showed.

On August 13, the foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $17,625.9 million, showing an increase of $3 million when compared with $17,622 million recorded on July 30.

READ: SBP APPROVES RS82.6 MN INTEREST FREE LOANS UNDER STUDENT LOAN SCHEME

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by commercial banks, stood at $24,668.1 million million.

Net reserves held by banks were recorded at $7,042.2 million.