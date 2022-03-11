State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves fall by $250mln

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $250 million to $16.212 billion during the week that ended on March 4, according to data shared by the central bank.

The SBP said the central bank’s reserves were recorded at $16.212 billion, down $250 million compared to $16.462 billion on February 25.

It said the reserves declined due to due to external debt and other payments.

Overall reserves held by the country, including net reserves of commercial banks, stood at $22.668 billion as of March 4, 2022, the SBP said.

Net foreign reserves of banks amounted to $6.456 billion.

