State-of-the-art cricket stadium to be built in Islamabad: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed authorities concerned for the construction of a cricket stadium of international standard in Islamabad, ARY News reported

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction, and Development in Islamabad, he said the government will build a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Islamabad.

PM said that the federal government will provide 12,400 low-cost and quality flats to the residents of Kachi Abadis of Islamabad. He also stressed the need for constructing commercial buildings on private-public partnership basis in expensive sectors of Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that Capital Development Authority and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will provide subsidy for these flats. All civic facilities will be ensured in these flats, besides, keeping the monthly installments at minimum level.

Limits of all cities should be well defined to prevent their unplanned spread and to protect green areas, he added.

The prime minister instructed to take all possible steps to protect forests and natural diversity.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Ch. Fawad Hussain, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank, AJK Ministers Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Khawaja Farooq, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and senior officers attended the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a go-ahead to the construction of the state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Islamabad during his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja in Lahore on Jan 1.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!