STEAM education is incredibly important during early childhood because it encourages children’s curiosity, creativity, and ability to solve problems from a young age. Children learn by touching, playing, experimenting, questioning, solving problems, and discovering how the world around them works.

Furthermore, STEAM introduces children to activities that help them build communication, teamwork, and critical thinking skills, which support lifelong learning. All children should have opportunities to learn through meaningful STEAM activities. By building with blocks, painting, and observing patterns, children learn through discovery, which allows them to gain confidence, independence, and a love of learning that supports their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development.

At home, STEAM learning can be encouraged as children explore, experiment, and discover the world around them. Children can learn about the scientific method, develop mathematical skills, be creative, and solve problems by cooking together, gardening, sorting items around the house, playing with blocks, going on nature walks, or even finger-painting. Parents can ask questions that do not require a yes-or-no answer. Instead of giving children the answer, they should allow them to think and explain what they know. Children should also be given opportunities to fail and try new things in a safe environment. This allows them to become confident and curious while having fun through exploration and play.

Schools should design classrooms as engaging learning environments. This should include integrating STEAM into everyday lesson plans by providing children with hands-on and play-based learning opportunities. Educators can challenge children to discover, explore, create, design, and work together to find solutions to problems. Classrooms should include blocks, art materials, recycled materials, science-centre resources, and natural materials. Schools can also support teachers by offering professional learning on how to plan meaningful STEAM experiences.

A quality early learning centre does not offer STEAM as a stand-alone programme but integrates it into all learning that occurs throughout the school day. The best early childhood STEAM experiences maintain an emphasis on the child through concrete activities that appeal to children’s natural curiosity. By building a programme in which exploration is celebrated, children are able to ask questions and test their ideas by trying things for the first time.

This leads them to develop their own solutions and strengthens their understanding of how they learn.

In conclusion, STEAM education in early childhood creates meaningful opportunities for children to explore, question, create, and solve problems. Through supportive experiences at home, in schools, and across the curriculum, children can develop the confidence, curiosity, and essential skills needed for lifelong learning.

This article reflects the authors’ personal perspectives. Hashir Naveed and Dua Irshad Khimani, interns in ECD PREP, contributed equally under the supervision of Dr Shelina Bhamani, Associate Professor in ECD PREP at the Aga Khan University.