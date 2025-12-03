Steelers add WR Adam Thielen, mutually part ways with CB Darius Slay

The Pittsburgh Steelers added wide receiver Adam Thielen off waivers Tuesday, the same day the team mutually agreed to part ways with six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

Thielen, 35, becomes a Steeler one day after being granted his request by his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, to be waived to pursue more playing time in his final NFL season after his role with the Vikings diminished.

The Steelers are also signing cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, according to ESPN Tuesday.

Thielen was inactive Sunday for Minnesota’s 26-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He has eight catches for 69 yards in 11 games (four starts) this season in his second stint with the franchise.

Thielen played collegiately at Minnesota State before signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Thielen was released by the Vikings to save salary cap space in March 2023, and he proceeded to sign a three-year, $25 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina traded him to Minnesota on Aug. 27, along with a seventh-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round pick in 2027, for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Thielen has 693 receptions for 8,380 yards and 64 touchdowns in 173 regular-season games (132 starts).

Per ESPN, Slay is interested in continuing his career and “will consider signing with other teams.”

Signed to a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason, Slay was a healthy scratch in the Steelers’ 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. That move came on the heels of Slay being benched in favor of fellow cornerback James Pierre during the team’s 31-28 setback to the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

Slay, who turns 35 on New Year’s Day, had 36 tackles and one fumble recovery in 10 games (nine starts) this season.

He has 28 career interceptions and 163 passes defensed in 187 games (176 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2013-19), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-24) and Steelers (2025). He was drafted in the second round by Detroit in 2013, going on to make three Pro Bowls for the Lions.

A string of three more consecutive Pro Bowl nominations was snapped in 2024, when he started all 14 games in which he played.

Samuel entered Sunday’s game against the Bills after Pierre left with a concussion, playing 28 defensive snaps (37.8%) and recording three total tackles.

The game action was the first Samuel, who signed to the practice squad on Nov. 11, had seen in 14 months as he recovered from spinal fusion surgery.

The 26-year-old played in 50 regular-season games (47 starts) for the Chargers from 2021-24 after Los Angeles selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Florida State. He played in only four games (four starts) last season because of injuries and became a free agent.

He has 179 career tackles as well as six interceptions and 37 passes defensed.