Steering committee formed for tourism promotion in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif constituted a steering committee for the promotion and development of tourism in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the 26-member steering committee Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is named Convener while Senator Pervaiz Rashid has been specially nominated in the committee.

The Chief Minister Steering Committee on Tourism Promotion & Development in Punjab, will work together to identify, approve and implement plans for tourism promotion, and will remove barriers to the promotion of tourism. The Steering Committee will plan the construction, rehabilitation and repair of important tourist spots for the promotion of tourism.

It will also make recommendations for the upgradation of historical, religious, cultural and commercial sites suitable for tourism. The Committee will also formulate a communication strategy for the promotion of tourism by employing digital, electronic and social media platforms as one-stop solution for tourism promotion.

Secretary Tourism will provide administrative support to the Chief Minister Steering Committee, and the Committee will make recommendations within 15 days in consultation with the stakeholders.

Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Construction and Communications Minister Soheb Ahmed Malik, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, and MNA Afzal Khokhar have also been named in the committee.

The other members of the Committee include Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Construction, Secretary Information, Secretary P&D, Secretary Forest, Secretary Environment Protection and Secretary Transport. DG Walled City Lahore, Chairman PITB, CEO IDAP, CEO Urban Unit, DG PHA, DG Wildlife and Parks, DG LDA and Principal NCA will also be members of the committee.

Earlier on September 26, Maryam Nawaz inaugurated five new hybrid double-decker buses aimed at promoting eco-friendly tourism in the province.

The new hybrid buses will be deployed on various routes in Lahore to support metropolitan tourism.