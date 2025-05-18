When Monica Seles called it emotional and Steffi Graf found no joy in defeat

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles delivered one of the most thrilling matches in tennis history when they faced each other in the 1992 French Open final.

The clash between the two stars lasted two hours and 43 minutes, ending in an epic third set filled with drama, passion, and skill.

Monica Seles, then just 18 years old and the World No. 1, was chasing her third straight French Open title.

On the other hand, Steffi Graf, a former champion at Roland Garros, was hoping to lift the trophy again after her last win in 1988. The match was a true battle of champions.

Seles started strong, winning the first set 6-2. But Steffi Graf fought back in the second set, taking it 6-3 to force a deciding third set.

In an unforgettable 91-minute final set, Steffi Graf saved five match points but could not stop Monica Seles from finally winning 10-8.

After her victory, Monica Seles called the final the “most emotional” match of her career.

She told reporters, “It’s the most emotional match I ever played, not just in a Grand Slam, but in any tournament. It couldn’t have been a better final.”

In contrast, Steffi Graf walked away with disappointment. Despite her remarkable effort, she said she found no joy in losing.

However, she praised Monica Seles, calling her a tough and worthy opponent. It was a show of respect, even in defeat.

Later, before their rematch at Wimbledon, Steffi Graf mentioned Monica Seles’ loud grunting during the French Open.

She told, “In Paris, Monica was really loud. Will I complain here? We will see.” But Steffi Graf didn’t need to complain—she dominated their next match at Wimbledon, winning 6-2, 6-1.

While Monica Seles celebrated in Paris, Steffi Graf would soon have her moment of victory.

But the emotions they shared after the French Open final were a clear example of how one match can mean very different things to two champions.