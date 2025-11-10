Stellan Skarsgård avoids giving advice to six kids

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård has claimed that he has six children professionally working in the same film industry as him, but offering them counsel is a “lose-lose situation.”

“I haven’t given them any advice at all because it is very dangerous to do.” Stellan Skarsgård said in a conversation with People.

“Because if they listen to my advice and they’re successful, it’s because of me, and if they listen to my advice and they’re not successful, it’s my fault. So it’s a lose-lose situation.” The Swedish star further stated,

It is noteworthy that two of Stellan’s well-known offspring are Gustaf Skarsgård, who played Floki in Vikings, and Bill Skarsgård, who is most known for his role as Pennywise in the It franchise.

In another section of the conversation, Stellan discusses his grandchildren after his children. “Observing the characters and their differences.”

After his kids, Stellan, elsewhere in the interview, weighs in on his grandchildren. “Watching the characters and seeing how different they are.”

“It’s astounding how different they are, despite sharing the same genes. Each of my eight children is also quite unique. Though they all have unique personalities, they share certain characteristics.

For further note, Sentimental Value, his most recent film, is currently showing in theaters.