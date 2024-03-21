Stepfather sets eight-year-old daughter on fire in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was set on fire by her stepfather in the Landhi area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Hasan Sardar, man named Tariq had set his 8-year-old stepdaughter Vaniya on fire on February 16.

The police stated that the girl’s mother Rabia concealed the matter from the police due to her husband’s fear and the woman used to get the girl’s treatment done sometimes from a private hospital and sometimes from the Civil Hospital.

According to the plaintiff, she married a man named Tariq two years ago. She has an eight-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Amjad, who lives with her. On February 16, the daughter came home from tuition and the husband Tariq started beating her.

“I tried to save the girl, then the husband hit her in anger and sprinkled petrol on the daughter and set her on fire, which was saved with great difficulty, now the husband is threatening to kill me,’ added the woman.

The police stated that a case has been registered against the girl’s stepfather for the incident of sprinkling petrol on an eight-year-old girl and setting her on fire. The search for the accused is ongoing and he will be arrested soon.