Stephanie Buttermore: Fitness influencer dies at 36

Fitness influencer and cancer researcher Stephanie Buttermore has passed away at the age of 36, a loss confirmed by her fiancé, Jeff Nippard.

The bodybuilder revealed the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Friday, March 6. While a cause of death has not been made public, the post stated: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie. As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff.”

The statement honored Buttermore’s legacy, adding: “She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.” The note concluded with a request for Nippard’s privacy during this difficult time.

Buttermore’s passing comes only a few days after her February 25 birthday. Less than two weeks prior, Nippard had posted a photo of the couple smiling together on Valentine’s Day with the caption, “Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels.”

With over one million YouTube subscribers and 525,000 Instagram followers, Buttermore was a respected scientist as well as a social media icon. She held a PhD in pathology and cell biology, focusing her research on the molecular pathways behind ovarian cancer.

The couple had been dating for ten years before confirming their engagement in October 2022. Nippard previously shared that their relationship began over social media, noting: “We started Skyping for 3-4 hours every day for about a month… until I went to visit her in Florida from Canada. Our first date was a shoulder workout and I will never forget it.”

Following the announcement, fans flooded Nippard’s social media with support. “I am so so sorry. I have followed Stephanie for years; what a beautiful soul,” one user commented. Another added, “I love you Jeff. I can’t imagine what you’re going through. Prayers for you.”