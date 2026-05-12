Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ sets final episode date

CBS has confirmed that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air its final episode on May 21, bringing an end to the comedian’s decade-long run as host of the network’s flagship late-night programme.

According to Paramount, the decision was taken last summer to end the show. They further described the move as “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in the late night”. The company also stated that Colbert was “irreplaceable”.

The long-running programme, which airs at 11:35 pm ET, has remained one of the most recognisable names in American late-night television since Colbert took over from David Letterman in 2015.

CBS previously announced that producer and media executive Byron Allen would take over the time slot with back-to-back half-hour episodes of Comics Unleashed. The comedy game show Funny You Should Ask will follow at 12:37 am.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Colbert reacted to Allen’s appointment with humour and support. He continued and stated, “God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He’s fascinating. You know his history with Carson?” He further mentioned, “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” at the age of 18.

When asked how he felt about CBS choosing not to replace The Late Show with another traditional late-night talk show, Colbert responded, “It’s none of my business.”

The cancellation marked another major shift in the US late-night television landscape as networks continue adjusting programming strategies amid changing viewing habits and financial pressures across broadcast entertainment.