Stephen Mulhern breaks down in tears talking about late father

Stephen Mulhern started crying after talking about his late father, who passed away last year.

As part of his new television program, Accidental Tourist, the 48-year-old TV host took a solo trip to South Korea to venture out of his comfort zone.

The comic faces his worst food phobias and his dread of the sea in this series, which was organized by Ant and Dec.

But after talking about his family, Stephen Mulhern started crying when he brought up his dad, Christopher.

“As a family, we know what we like, and that’s what we do, and we always have,” the 48-year-old stated in front of the camera.

“I am scared; I find my phobias so frustrating, but it’s time to make a change, and the change is now,” he continued.

But, after mentioning his dad, he continued: “But, if I were to tell my dad this, my dad passed away at the start of the year…sorry.” he further added.

As he struggled to get his words out, he then whispered, “He wouldn’t believe it. I hope… he’d be proud.” Stephen Mulhern said.

When Stephen opened a letter from his mother after arriving in Korea, his emotions erupted once more.

The letter said, ‘My darling Stevie, when you read this letter, you will be in Korea.

‘Since you were small, you have always believed in magic, and from the bottom of my heart, I hope you see the magic in this trip.

‘Give it your best shot as you always do. On that note, my darling, I and Daddy will be with you every step of the way.

‘Get back quick, love you forever, Mum and Dad.’

Speaking candidly about some of the most bizarre events he had while traveling, he told Lorraine anchor Christine Lampard that one encounter at a massage parlor left him completely shaken.