Man lifts 129.5 kg with one finger, sets world record

A British man, Steve Keeler, broke the Guinness World Record for the heaviest deadlift with one finger by pulling off a 285.49 pound or 129.49 kg deadlift.

Steve Keeler, 48, a martial artist, used his middle finger to lift six iron weight discs in Ashford, Kent, Guinness World Records shared on Twitter.

“New record: Heaviest deadlift with one finger – 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) by Steve Keeler (UK). Six discs with one finger, just an average morning’s work for the martial artist,” Guinness World Records wrote on Twitter.

Keeler says he has been practising karate ever since he was 18 but only took up strength training around four years ago. Keeler broke the world record of 268.3 pounds or 121.69 kgs, achieved by Armenian Benik Israyelyan back in 2012.

While speaking to the Guinness World Record, Keller said he dedicated his achievement to his stepfather.

