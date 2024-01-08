‘Don’t be surprised if Steve Smith…’

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes Steve Smith can break West Indies legend Brian Lara’s 400-run record if he plays as a Test opener.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

David Warner’s retirement from Test cricket sparked a selection dilemma for Australia Cricket as the current Test champions, now seek potential contenders to replace the Southpaw at the top of the order.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket Australia (@cricketaustralia)

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were considered to be David Warner’s replacement but they refused.

Steve Smith showed interest in playing as an opener batter, but Cricket Australia have not made it official. The right-handed batter’s captain former captain backed the star cricketer to become David Warner’s replacement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)

In an interview, Michael Clarke – who led Australia to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 – said the management will allow Steve Smith to play in that capacity.

“If he wants to do it, I think they will allow him to do it,” he said as quoted in Free Press Journal’s report. “Listening to Patty [Pat] Cummins’ quotes, I think it’s a simple swap. I think Cameron Green is going to come in to open the batting for David Warner unless Steve Smith wants to do it.

“If he does, they might go Steve Smith to open and Cam [Cameron] Green at No.4 or Green to No.6.”

Michael Clarke said he wouldn’t be surprised if Steve Smith breaks Brian Lara’s long-standing record.

“He [Smith] is that good a player. It might be that challenge he’s looking for. If he opens, he will be the best opener within 12 months. Don’t be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara’s 400 record because he’s that good and now he’s got the whole day,” Michael Clarke said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Brain Lara became the first and only batter to score over 400 runs in a Test innings against England in 2004.

Related – Viral Video: Babar Azam’s hilarious moment with Steve Smith