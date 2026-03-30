Steve Wozniak says AI lacks real understanding and human emotion

Steve Wozniak has expressed skepticism about the current state of artificial intelligence, stating that he is not convinced the technology can match, much less replace, human intelligence.

In recent public appearances, the Apple co-founder mentioned that he has primarily avoided relying on AI tools, using them only occasionally to test their capabilities. While he acknowledges that such systems can produce well-structured and detailed responses, he argues they often fail to understand the specific intent behind user questions.

According to Wozniak, AI tends to generate broad or generic explanations, especially when questions require attention to particular wording or directions. He indicates this highlights a gap between producing fluent answers and demonstrating actual understanding.

Wozniak also dismissed the notion that AI is close to replacing humans, stating he has seen “no sign” of such progress. He noted that scientists still do not fully understand how the human brain works, which makes recreating human cognition with machines difficult.

He further stressed that AI lacks key human attributes like emotion, empathy, and intent, qualities he believes are vital for decision-making and behavior. Without these, he claims, AI cannot replicate the depth and subtlety of human thought.

Expressing dissatisfaction with AI-generated outputs, Wozniak described many responses as overly polished but lacking substance. He said they often come across as mechanical and fail to reflect the individuality found in human-created content.

As the adoption of AI rapidly increases across various industries, from workplaces to consumer applications, Wozniak’s remarks underscore persistent concerns regarding the technology’s reliability, depth, and long-term implications. His comments contribute to the ongoing debate about whether AI will enhance human capabilities or ultimately seek to replace them.