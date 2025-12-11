Steven S. DeKnight has revealed Netflix's restrictions on Marvel series

American filmmaker Steven S. DeKnight has revealed that Netflix prevented the original Marvel series from receiving the darker, more mature rating he had hoped for.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while he was attending Spartacus: House of Ashur red carpet, he told, the Netflix version of Daredevil was restricted by what he called “PG-16 handcuffs,” stopping the show from pushing its violence and adult themes further.

He further explained that the original Daredevil series, on Netflix earned a 16+ rating in the U.K., while Marvel Studios’ revival Daredevil: Born Again has been given a full 18+ rating.

DeKnight noted that the Disney+ version of the character has showed leniency and proceeded “much further,” praising Marvel Studios for embracing a more intense R-rated approach.

DeKnight also reflected on seeing Charlie Cox reappeared in the role as She-Hulk, saying that the more acrobatic fight sequences were exactly what he would have done if the Netflix budget had allowed it.

He added that he is “delighted” Marvel and Disney+ were willing to commit fully to the darker tone in Born Again.

Interestingly, DeKnight’s new comments contradict a 2015 statement in which he told The Hollywood Reporter he did not want the original series to reach a full R-rating. Now, however, he suggests he would have preferred a more explicit and brutal version of the character’s world.

All three seasons of the original Daredevil are streaming on Disney+, while Daredevil: Born Again is set to release its second season in March 2026. Despite fan interest, DeKnight says he is currently committed to the Spartacus franchise and unlikely to return to the Man Without Fear’s story anytime soon.