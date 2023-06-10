When Steven Spielberg came to India to sign THIS ‘favourite villain’

Seasoned filmmaker Steven Spielberg was ‘amazed’ by the iconic villain of Indian cinema, Amrish Puri and even reached India to audition him.

One of the most iconic villains of Indian cinema, Amrish Puri had done over 450 films in his illustrious career and is remembered by many of his negative characters, however, the Western audience knows him best as Mola Ram, from Steven Spielberg’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’.

However, when the ace filmmaker zeroed him in for the role, Puri was already working on at least 22 films. When Spielberg came to know about it, he travelled all the way to India to audition and sign him for the adventure flick.

“What I am told is that that was the only time that Spielberg came to India to audition an actor because he was curious to meet dad [Puri]. He met him and he signed the movie over here,” shared his son Rajeev with an Indian media outlet.

Moreover, he disclosed that Spielberg loved the bald look of the late actor so much that he asked him to keep the same for his film.

According to Rajeev, the filmmaker also signed a handwritten note to Puri after the shoot, which the family has preserved till date after his death. “To my best villain, you are unique in all the world as a bad guy and in the real world, we live in. You are a terrific human being. I loved every minute of our work together, can’t wait to work with you again,” it read.

The star kid mentioned that the veteran get several offers from Hollywood after the success of his ‘Indiana Jones’ film but he chose to stay back in India and work for the entertainment of their people.

Amrish Puri died in January 2005, after he underwent brain surgery to treat his blood cancer.