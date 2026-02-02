Steven Spielberg joins EGOT club

Steven Spielberg has officially joined the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) club.

The 79-year-old filmmaker completed the major awards sweep on Sunday with a Grammy win for Best Music Film for Music by John Williams, which he produced.

Spielberg now has wins across all four major entertainment awards in television (Emmy), music (Grammy), film (Oscar), and theatre (Tony). It’s considered the grand slam of show business, a four-of-a-kind sweep that only the rarest of stars have been able to achieve.

This was Spielberg’s first Grammy nomination. His honour was awarded during the non-televised portion of the Grammys 2026 ceremony.

The director and producer previously won two Academy Awards, for Schindler’s List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998). He has multiple Emmys, for Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Taken, Animaniacs, Tiny Toon Adventures, Pinky and the Brain, and Freakazoid! Spielberg most recently won his Tony for producing 2022’s Best Musical, A Strange Loop.

“Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company,” Spielberg, who did not accept the honour in person, said in a statement.

“This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years. John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable, and his artistry and legacy are unrivalled,” Spielberg continued. “I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”

EGOT is one of the most elusive titles in all of Hollywood. To date, 21 people have picked up the honour, including Richard Rodgers (1962), Helen Hayes (1977), Rita Moreno (1977), John Gielgud (1991), Audrey Hepburn (1994), Marvin Hamlisch (1995), Jonathan Tunick (1997), Mel Brooks (2001), Mike Nichols (2001), Whoopi Goldberg (2002), Scott Rudin (2012), Robert Lopez (2014), Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018), Tim Rice (2018), John Legend (2018), Alan Menken (2020), Jennifer Hudson (2022), Viola Davis (2023), Elton John (2024), and Benji Pasek and Justin Paul (2024).