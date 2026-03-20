Steven Spielberg reveals his unusual believe

Steven Spielberg stunned fans with his unusual suspicion regarding aliens’ existence.

In the latest interview at the South by South West (SXSW) Film & TV Festival in Austin on March 13, Legendary Filmmaker Steven Spielberg revealed he has a “very strong suspicion” that humans are not alone on earth.

The 79‑year‑old director, known for movies about extraterrestrial life, said his fascination with the possibility of intelligent beings beyond Earth has been with him since childhood. “I don’t know any more than any of you do,” Spielberg admitted, but he suspects life exists beyond our planet.

Spielberg referenced his iconic films, including E.T. the Extra‑Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, noting they reflect his curiosity about unexplained phenomena.

He also commented on former President Barack Obama’s viral remarks suggesting aliens may exist, calling them “so great for Disclosure Day.” Spielberg is promoting his new project, Disclosure Day, a science‑fiction film about UFOs and extraterrestrial contact, set to release on June 12.

Despite his beliefs, Spielberg said he has never personally witnessed a UFO or alien encounter. He joked that many friends have had sightings that he missed.

His candid comments continue to fuel public interest in unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) and the search for life beyond Earth.

As one of Hollywood’s most influential directors, Spielberg’s perspective adds renewed attention to this enduring topic.