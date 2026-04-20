Steven Spielberg teases new alien film ‘Disclosure Day’

Steven Spielberg delivered a landmark presentation at CinemaCon on April 15, sparking intense speculation regarding his return to the extraterrestrial genre. During the Universal Pictures showcase, the Oscar-winning director characterized his latest film, Disclosure Day, as being “way closer to truth than to fiction.”

“I really, truly believe this movie is going to answer questions,” Steven Spielberg informed theater owners. “And this movie is also going to cause you to ask a lot of questions.” His protective stance regarding the film’s final act suggests a narrative that aims to be truly revolutionary. Exclusive footage unveiled at the conference provided a first glimpse of the movie’s alien lifeforms; in one particularly eerie scene, a non-human hand is seen reaching out to caress a human face, emphasizing the film’s focus on direct interaction.

The story centers on Daniel Kellner (played by Josh O’Connor), a cybersecurity expert who claims to have stolen classified government information proving the existence of extraterrestrial life. Emily Blunt stars as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist whose life is upended when she begins speaking in an alien language during a live broadcast. Meanwhile, Colin Firth portrays a high-ranking government official tasked with suppressing the truth at any cost.

Steven Spielberg, who was honored at the event with the MPA America250 Award, noted that his return to the genre was inspired by the 2017 New York Times report on the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. He explained that the shifting cultural acceptance of the UFO phenomenon drove him to explore what contact might look like in our current reality. Disclosure Day is scheduled to land in theaters on June 12, 2026.