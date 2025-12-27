Steven Spielberg’s ‘Falling Skies’ lands on Netflix 14 years after debut

Steven Spielberg’s alien-infested sci-fi series Falling Skies is set to find a new audience as all five seasons arrive on Netflix in the United States on January 1, 2026.

The post-apocalyptic drama – which first aired on TNT from June 2011 to August 2015 – follows a world devastated by extraterrestrial invaders.

Survivors band together to fight back, led by Boston history professor Tom Mason, played by Noah Wyle.

After losing his wife in the alien attack and seeing one of his sons captured by the invaders, Mason joins a makeshift military unit called the 2nd Massachusetts to protect and organize the remaining humans.

“As second in command to Weaver, Tom uses his knowledge of military history to gain intelligence about the aliens and form a plan of attack. But the plan keeps changing and more questions surface as the survivors discover what they’re really up against: a highly intelligent, heavily armed alien force whose purpose on Earth is the biggest mystery of all,” the official synopsis of the show reads.

Produced initially under DreamWorks Television and later by Spielberg’s Amblin Television, Falling Skies was created by Robert Rodat and earned strong reviews throughout its run.

The series also stars Moon Bloodgood, Drew Roy, Jessy Schram, Maxim Knight, Seychelle Gabriel, Peter Shinkoda, Mpho Koaho, Connor Jessup, Will Patton, Sarah Carter, Colin Cunningham, Doug Jones, and Scarlett Byrne alongside Wyle.