Stewart McLean ‘Virgin River’ Actor Found Dead as BC Homicide Unit Takes Over Missing Person Case

A missing person investigation in British Columbia has turned into a homicide case after investigators discovered evidence suggesting foul play in the disappearance of actor Stewart McLean.

From Missing Person to Homicide Investigation

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed on Friday, May 22, that McLean’s remains were located in the Lions Bay area of BC during ongoing search efforts.

The 45-year-old actor, sometimes credited as Stew McLean, had been reported missing on May 18 after he was last seen at his Lions Bay residence on May 15.

Squamish RCMP initially led the search and issued a public appeal for help locating the actor. But during the investigation, officers uncovered evidence that led them to believe McLean had been the victim of homicide. IHIT officially took over the case on May 20.

“As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean’s activities prior to May 15, 2026,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Esther Tupper.

At this stage, police believe the incident was isolated and are continuing to work with the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service to determine the circumstances surrounding McLean’s death.

Who Was Stewart McLean

McLean was a familiar face in Canadian film and television, working steadily in the Vancouver area for more than a decade. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of Netflix’s Virgin River.

His credits also include roles in Arrow, Travelers, The 100, Supernatural, Beyond, and Murder in a Small Town.

He appeared in the Paramount+ series Happy Face and the Lifetime movie The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story. Born in Edmonton, Alberta, McLean filmed projects in Squamish and Bowen Island and was well known within BC’s film community.

What Happens Next

IHIT is now handling the investigation as a homicide case, working to piece together McLean’s movements before he disappeared. Police are asking anyone with information to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

IHIT is a specialized unit within the BC RCMP Major Crime Section that takes over complex cases from smaller detachments when foul play is suspected.

The unit has no time limit on cases and often uses new forensic techniques and intelligence to advance investigations.

Authorities have not released details about suspects or a cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.