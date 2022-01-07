‘Stock market claims highest profit of 10 years in 2021’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday shared that Pakistan’s stock market has claimed the highest profit of the previous 10 years in 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, Shaukat Tarin shared a graph from Securities and Exchange Companies of Pakistan (SECP) showing year on year growth of profits in the stock market after taxes.

Rs258 bn aggregate profits: Pakistan stock market claims highest profit in 10 years pic.twitter.com/qE2iqnKs5y — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) January 7, 2022



He said that the stock market has secured aggregate profits of Rs258 billion in 2021, the highest ever during the last 10 years.

Adviser to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill also commented on the report and said that the statistics shared by the finance minister were meant for those who launched propaganda on the decline of the economy in the country.

Read More: ECONOMY HEADING IN RIGHT DIRECTION: PM IMRAN KHAN

He said in a message from his Twitter handle that other than an aggregate Rs258 billion profits, the overall volume of trade in the PSX remained highest as compared to the last four years.

معیشت پر پروپیگنڈہ کرنے والے درباریوں کے معلومات میں اضافے کیلئے.. 258ارب کے مجموعی منافع کیساتھ PSX نے 10سالوں میں سب سےزیادہ منافع کمایا 2021 میں PSX کا تجارتی حجم 4 سال کا بلند ترین رہا 2020 کی ایشیا کی بہترین اور پوری دنیا میں تیزی کے لحاظ سے دوسری بسٹ پرفارمر کا اعزاز. pic.twitter.com/kXXVu84WQc — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 7, 2022

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!