Ben Stokes made 95 for Durham against Northamptonshire in the County Championship on Saturday to remind England of what they are missing as they struggle against New Zealand at the Oval in the second Test.

England captain Stokes has been omitted from the ongoing second Test, together with team-mate Gus Atkinson, after breaking a team curfew by staying out late in a London nightclub following the hosts’ 115-run in the first of a three-match series at Lord’s.

The 35-year-old all-rounder narrowly missed out on what would have been his first first-class century in 11 months when he was bowled by Harry Conway just after tea at Chester-le-Street.

Stokes hit 18 fours as he helped Second Division leaders Durham reply to Northamptonshire’s 450 — a total which built on a career-best 187 from Ricardo Vasconcelos.

Durham had been struggling at 30-3 but after Stokes’s innings, 62 from Will Rhodes saw them reach 302-7 at stumps on the second day.

England’s decision to omit Stokes at the Oval led to a flurry of speculation over his international future amid fears he might be stripped of the captaincy, stand down by himself, or even walk away from representing his country permanently.

But recent British media reports have indicated Stokes could return to England duty as soon as next week’s series finale against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.