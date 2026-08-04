Stokes reveals England coaching ambition

Ben Stokes has revealed his ambition to coach England in the future, but ruled out any chance of ending his shock retirement from international cricket.

Stokes quit as England Test captain and retired from the international stage after a 2-1 Test series defeat by New Zealand in June.

The all-rounder had been dropped for the second Test against New Zealand after he and team-mate Gus Atkinson broke a team curfew in a nightclub incident following the opening match of the series.

Stokes said his turbulent four-year reign as captain had left him exhausted.

He famously reversed his one-day international retirement to play in the 2023 World Cup and England managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key last week said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Stokes were to return to Test action.

But Stokes, 35, said he is “definitely” not coming back to the Test arena while speaking on the ‘For the Love of Cricket’ podcast.

“I’m doing my level three coaching now while I’m still playing, because when the day comes that I’m not playing anymore, I’d love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done,” Stokes said.

On his coaching plan, Stokes added: “I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach.

“And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely. I just really like the idea of being in some form of leadership away from playing.”

Joe Root has been reappointed as England’s Test skipper after Stokes’ exit, with Harry Brook — who has served as vice-captain — overlooked for a promotion.

Brook was given Stokes’ endorsement but the white-ball captain’s nightclub incident in New Zealand, hours before leading England in an ODI, continues to cast a large shadow over him.

Stokes remains surprised that Brook was passed over, saying: “If you think someone’s going to be a good captain or a good leader, then just give them it.

“Even when I missed that Test match, I was like, ‘Why is Brooky (not the captain?) -– he’s vice-captain’. And I sort of got it. I understood the reasoning why they were saying it.

“But I was still like ‘what message is that sending to him?’ He’s vice captain. And then the captain is not playing, but he’s not captain. What?

“I had no leadership or captaincy experience when I took over.”