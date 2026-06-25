Stokes straight back into the action as New Zealand bat in 3rd Test

Returning England captain Ben Stokes was straight back into the fray as New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat in the third and deciding Test at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were dropped from the second Test after breaking a midnight curfew in an incident at a London nightclub celebrating England’s win in the series opener at Lord’s.

In their absence, an England team led by stand-in captain Joe Root and showing five changes — including three debutants — suffered a 253-run thrashing at the Oval as New Zealand levelled the series at 1-1.

Both Stokes and Atkinson, issued with a written conduct warning while cleared of any wrongdoing in a physical altercation, have now been restored to the England team for the series finale.

England made four changes to their side, with Stokes and Atkinson returning in place of batsman Jordan Cox and paceman Sonny Baker — two of England’s debutants at the Oval.

Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith, who missed the second Test because of paternity leave, came back after James Rew endured a tough debut at the Oval and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was preferred to seamer Matthew Fisher as England opted for a specialist slow bowler in hot and sunny conditions in Nottingham.

New Zealand suffered a double blow before the toss when it was announced both Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips, who both starred at the Oval with 11 wickets and a maiden Test century respectively, had pulled out through injury.

Fast-medium bowler Henry, withdrew because of a calf strain, with Phillipe sidelined by a side strain sustained in south London.

New Zealand had already announced on Wednesday towering fast bowler Kyle Jamieson would miss this match as a fitness precaution following several back injuries despite taking 10 wickets in the first two Tests.

Fit-again left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner returned as one of three changes to the side.

Teams

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Ben Stokes (capt), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)