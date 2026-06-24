Stokes urged to use curfew controversy as fuel to beat New Zealand

Brendon McCullum has challenged England captain Ben Stokes to use the controversy over his curfew breach as fuel to inspire a series-clinching victory in the third Test against New Zealand.

Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were dropped from the second Test after breaking a midnight curfew in an incident at a London nightclub while celebrating England’s first Test win at Lord’s.

McCullum said he was concerned and worried about Stokes in the after the late-night antics, which sparked suggestions the all-rounder might be stripped of the captaincy or retire from international duty.

But the two players were largely cleared in two subsequent investigations, receiving only a written warning from the England and Wales Cricket Board for breaking “specific contractual obligations”.

England were thrashed by 253 runs in the absence of their skipper and one of their key fast bowlers in the second Test at the Oval.

Stokes and Atkinson have been recalled from exile for the third Test, which starts in Nottingham on Thursday. They trained with their team-mates at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

McCullum is adamant the ultra-competitive Stokes can turn the saga to his advantage by silencing the critics with a match-winning display against the Black Caps.

“Everyone that has seen Ben over the course of his captaincy and worked intimately alongside him has an immense amount of respect for him, myself included,” McCullum said.

“One blemish doesn’t ruin all of that. It’s just a slight blip, then you move on. That’s where we’re at as a team, that’s where Ben is at as well.

“Anyone can lead when it’s easy. The true account of a leader, or leadership group, is to be able to lead when times are difficult.

“You’ve got to be prepared to go through some tough times knowing that if you’re able to navigate through that, and hold the fort and hold your nerve, then there’s some good stuff to come.”

‘We’ve been through a lot’

McCullum has denied his relationship with his “good friend” Stokes was damaged by the after-hours drama.

He had initially declined to publicly back Stokes, leading to renewed speculation over the pair’s bond which was strained by after a dismal 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia marred by drinking controversies surrounding England’s players.

On Tuesday, McCullum said it was good to get “the band back together”.

“Obviously we’ve been through a lot together as a working pair in leadership positions here,” he added.

“In the end, we both want what’s right and what is the best for English cricket and we’re crystal clear on the direction we want this team to take.”

Despite smoothing over any tension with the captain, losing the series to New Zealand would increase the pressure on the Stokes-McCullum regime after the Ashes debacle.

England have not lost a home series of at least three Tests since they were beaten by South Africa 14 years ago.

For now, McCullum, whose attacking ‘Baz-ball’ game-plan revitalised England earlier in his four-year reign, is undaunted by talk that he could be sacked if they lose to New Zealand and fail to beat Pakistan later this season.

“What will be, will be. When I took this job I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. You can’t whinge about it when you’re deep into it,” he said.

“There’s a stubbornness to me as well. I’m a big boy, I can get on with things.”

Along with Stokes and Atkinson, spinner Shoaib Bashir and wicket-keeper Jamie Smith were also recalled for the third Test, with James Rew, Jordan Cox, Matthew Fisher and Sonny Baker left out.