Stonehenge was a solar calendar, researchers claim

A recent study by a professor from Bournemouth University has suggested that the mysterious stone formation Stonehenge might have been a solar calendar.
The Research indicates that the stones were added around 2500BC and remained in the same formation since, which indicates they worked as a single unit such as a calendar.
The Wiltshire stone circle’s layout around Stonehenge served as a physical representation of the year, Professor Timothy Darvill suggests.
He added that the research suggests “the site was a calendar based on a tropical solar year of 365.25 days”.
However, the origins of the site remain a mystery, but Prof Darvill, in a paper published in the journal Antiquity, deduced that the stone’s formation represents a solar year of 365.25 days, and was once used to help people keep track of time.
His analysis, along with other ancient calendar systems, also includes new finds about Stonehenge’s history.
The sun is framed by the same stones every year during the summer and winter solstices, which indicated the significance of the layout.
“The proposed calendar works in a very straightforward way. Each of the 30 stones in the sarsen circle represents a day within a month, itself divided into three weeks each of 10 days,” said Professor Darvill.
The newfound information also hints at the possibility that Stonehenge’s formation might also be influenced by other cultures.