Stonehenge was a solar calendar, researchers claim

A recent study by a professor from Bournemouth University has suggested that the mysterious stone formation Stonehenge might have been a solar calendar.

The Research indicates that the stones were added around 2500BC and remained in the same formation since, which indicates they worked as a single unit such as a calendar.

The Wiltshire stone circle’s layout around Stonehenge served as a physical representation of the year, Professor Timothy Darvill suggests.

He added that the research suggests “the site was a calendar based on a tropical solar year of 365.25 days”.

However, the origins of the site remain a mystery, but Prof Darvill, in a paper published in the journal Antiquity, deduced that the stone’s formation represents a solar year of 365.25 days, and was once used to help people keep track of time.

Also Read:Major repair work starts at Stonehenge’s prehistoric stone circle