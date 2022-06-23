‘Stop fooling people,’ Shaukat Tareen batters Miftah Ismail

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has said that Miftah Ismail should ‘stop fooling people’ by badmouthing out economic performance, ARY News reported.

Responding to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s press conference on Thursday, PTI leader Shaukat Tareen said that the impression that Pakistan was near collapse when PTI left is false. ‘Who is Miftha trying to fool by passing such statements?’ he questioned.

The PTI leader added that Miftah himself signed the economic survey, and the Rs486 billion subsidy formula that we devised is being used by you. The incumbent government has had to take tough decisions due to their incompetence, he added.

Shaukat Tareen said that the PTI government set a price of Rs55 per kg of flour which has gone up to Rs80 in only two months. The sugar price on utility stores in our ear was under Rs70, he claimed.

Talking to ARY News exclusively Shaukat said that the government is imposing more taxes on people who already pay taxes. Over 43 million people are still out of the tax net in Pakistan, he added.

The PTI government did not impose any taxes on fuel, but this government will soon impose a 17 sales tax and Rs50 Levi on fuel, he added.

