Newly released police records have provided additional details surrounding the death of Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets, including the discovery of a handwritten note and accounts from those close to the reality television personality.

According to a Lake Havasu City Police incident report obtained by multiple media outlets, investigators found a handwritten note inside a storage bin in a closet following Sheets’ death in April.

Police summarized the note as referencing alleged “Facebook bullying” and frustration with online harassment. The report also outlined the events leading up to Sheets’ death, based on interviews with an unnamed girlfriend.

She told investigators that Sheets had struggled to sleep before getting out of bed late that morning. After she found him standing in the doorway of his office, he reportedly told her to return to bed. She later heard a single gunshot, according to the report.

Investigators also documented the girlfriend’s statements about recent family tensions. She said Sheets had been involved in a verbal disagreement with his son, Brandon Sheets, over what she described as family-related issues. She further claimed that text messages from his daughter-in-law, which allegedly questioned her intentions and accused her of taking money from Sheets, left him feeling deeply upset.

Authorities found Sheets dead on April 22 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In May, the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled his death a suicide.