Storm alert issued to Lahore, other airports after weather forecast

LAHORE: After the Met Office’s forecast for dust-thunderstorm and rainfall during Eid holidays an alert has been issued to Lahore, Multan and Islamabad airport administrations, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also dispatched circulars to all airlines.

Dust storm and light rainfall may occur in Lahore and outskirts, according to the circular. “All airlines should complete advance arrangements in view of the weather alert,” according to the circular.

The Met Office has predicted a dust storm in Karachi and adjoining districts of Sindh on 2nd May.

A westerly wave is likely to enter Balochistan from 2nd May (Monday). This weather system will bring dust-thunderstorm and rain in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts.

PMD has also forecast duststorm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Umerkot districts on 2nd May.

Prevailing severe heat wave condition over interior Sindh would persist till Monday 2nd May, according to the weather report.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 46-48 degree Celsius in Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur districts during the period. While, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot and Hyderabad districts may experience maximum temperature between 42-44 Celsius.

Windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir.

The Met Office in a statement earlier said that the westerly wave likely to enter in western parts of the country may persist till May 5 (Thursday).

