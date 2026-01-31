Bomb cyclone tracker: Which U.S. cities will get the most snow?

The US National Weather Service predicted that a powerful winter storm ‘bomb cyclone’ is expected to hit the US East Coast this weekend, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and the risk of coastal flooding.

A blast of arctic air is expected to sweep across the southeastern United States this weekend, unleashing hazardous blizzard conditions as it sweeps over the Atlantic Ocean and explodes into a coastal cyclone, according to the latest forecast from the US. National Weather Service.

Forecasters expect the storm to push down from the Appalachians and across the Carolinas, southern Virginia, and parts of Georgia on Saturday night, with heavy snow and record cold expected. Blizzard conditions are forecast when the storm reaches the coastline on Sunday, where coastal flooding is possible.

According to metrologist, this storm could unleash heavy snow and howling winds across the Southeast this weekend.

People were cautioned to prepare for the possibility of dangerous blizzard conditions in some coastal areas from North Carolina to the southern Jersey shore.

The weather service warned that the strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages.

The weather forecaster also predicted heavy snowfall in the Carolinas and Virginia, which they describe as a major snowstorm, where over 6 inches of snowfall is increasingly likely.

The weather service expected snowfall at coastal areas of Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland, but the more significant event will be the strong winds.

Here are the major cities that have logged the largest snowfall totals so far, based on a Reuters analysis of a single, central location in each city.