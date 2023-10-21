Storm brewing in Arabian Sea at 1850km southwest of Karachi

KARACHI: A low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and lies at the distance of 1850km southwest of Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

This would be cyclonic storm is predicted to further intensify due to favorable environmental conditions into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move toward the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen.

The Arabian Sea storm has been presently at the distance of 960km in southeast of Oman and will likely to get further intensity by this evening, PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The system was earlier located at a distance of about 1810km southwest of Karachi and 1750km south of Gwadar.

None of the Pakistan coastal area is likely to be impacted by the system, PMD has stated.

This would be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year. According to a report the cyclone will be called ‘Tej’, as per a formula followed for naming cyclones in the region.

Meteorologists caution that at times, storms may deviate from the predicted route and intensity, as seen in the case of earlier Cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea in June and initially moved in a north-northwest direction before changing course to make landfall between Sindh and Gujarat coast in Pakistan and India.

According to reports, most of weather models indicate the storm is heading for the Yemen-Oman coast.

However, a model suggests a re-curvature while positioned over the deep central parts of the Arabian Sea, steering the system towards Sindh and the Gujarat coast, a report said.