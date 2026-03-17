More than 12,500 US flights delayed or canceled due to major storms

More than 12,500 US. flights were delayed or canceled Monday during a ​series of storms affecting several major airports along ‌the East Coast and some other locales.

Because of the risk of high winds and severe thunderstorms, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered ​delays at the New York City area’s three airports – ​New York’s LaGuardia and JFK and Newark airport ⁠in New Jersey – as well as at Reagan Washington ​National Airport, Orlando, airports at Charlotte and Atlanta, and Houston’s Bush ​airport.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the weather was impacting flights across the country. A major winter storm was also snarling flights across ​the Midwest and Great Lakes states.

Earlier, the FAA imposed ground ​stops at Reagan National, Chicago O’Hare and at Charlotte before lifting them. Ground ‌stops ⁠remained in place at Houston Bush and Baltimore Washington International airports.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking site, said more than 8,500 US. flights had been delayed and 4,000 canceled as of 4 p.m. ​EDT (2000 GMT).

American Airlines, ​Southwest Airlines ⁠and Delta Air Lines all have delayed or canceled 45% of flights, according to FlightAware, ​while United Airlines has 36% of flights ​delayed or ⁠canceled.

About 57% of flights at Atlanta were canceled or delayed, 51% at Chicago O’Hare and 57% at LaGuardia.

The US. government ordered ⁠federal ​employees in the Washington, D.C. area to ​leave offices by 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) because of weather risks.