Storm, rain cause power outages in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A storm and heavy rain have led to the closure of 67 power feeders in the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) region, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to an HESCO spokesperson, a total of 67 power feeders, out of 20 are within the city limits, have been reportedly tripped, after which the HESCO’s operations, sub-divisions, technical staff, and circle officers, are on high alert to address the situation.

Power restoration efforts are set to begin as soon as the rain ceases, with teams conducting thorough patrolling and safety checks before reactivating the affected feeders.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains-wind/thundershowers in various parts of the country with occasional gaps during the next week.

The PMD has advised all the concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in the upper parts from July 22.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershowers with few heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from July 22-25 with occasional gaps.

Rainwind/thundershower is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah on July 23 and July 24.