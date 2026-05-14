Storms, lightning kill 89 in India's Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Powerful storms including gales, lightning, rain and hail killed at least 89 people in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a government aid agency official said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh, home to more than 240 million people, is frequently hit by storms during the summer months ahead of the monsoon rains, with lightning strikes a regular cause of death.

“Due to adverse weather conditions on May 13, reports have been received of 89 human casualties, 53 injuries, 114 livestock losses, and 87 house damages in the state,” the Relief Commissioner’s office said in a statement.

India’s weather office has in recent years warned of an increase in extreme weather events, including intense thunderstorms and lightning, which experts link to rising temperatures and changing climate patterns.

The statement said officials have been instructed to distribute financial aid to the affected families.

The violent weather that tore across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday was part of widespread pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity triggered by unstable atmospheric conditions.