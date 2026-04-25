German naval units will be deployed to the Mediterranean in preparation for a possible deployment in the Strait of Hormuz, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

A minesweeper and command and supply ship will be deployed, Pistorius told the Rheinische Post newspaper in comments released on Saturday. He did not specify when exactly the ships would depart.

After the US and Israel began attacks on Iran on February 28, Iran responded by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade has caused major disruptions to global trade, sending energy prices soaring and sparking frantic measures to prevent fuel shortages. The reopening of the strait has been a major sticking point in negotiations to end the war.

Preconditions for any deployment would include a sustained ceasefire, a legal framework under international law and a mandate from Germany’s Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, Pistorius said.

The minister pointed to Germany’s naval capabilities in mine clearance, saying the country traditionally plays a leading role within NATO in this area.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said the country is ready to participate in a multinational mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, preferably with US involvement.

Germany is prepared to contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz by supplying mine clearance and maritime reconnaissance, according to the chancellor.