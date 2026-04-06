Strait of Hormuz will never return to previous status: IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that the strategic landscape of the Strait of Hormuz has been permanently altered, insisting the vital waterway will never return to its previous status, specially for the United States and Israel.

In a statement released on Sunday via its official account on X, the IRGC Navy Command declared that the era of foreign dominance over the key maritime corridor had come to an end. It argued that recent developments in the region have reshaped the balance of power, limiting the ability of external forces, especially Washington, to exert influence in Iran’s immediate waters.

“The Strait of Hormuz will not revert to its former conditions, especially for the US and the Zionist regime,” the statement said, underlining Tehran’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and regional security.

تنگه هرمز هرگز به روال سابق باز نخواهد گشت مخصوصا برای آمریکا و اسرائیل.

نیروی دریایی سپاه در حال تکمیل مقدمات عملیاتیِ #طرح_ابلاغی مسئولان ایران برای نظم جدید خلیج فارس است. — فرماندهی نیروی دریایی سپاه (@niroo_daryayi) April 5, 2026

The IRGC further revealed it is in the final stages of implementing a broader operational strategy aimed at establishing what it describes as a locally driven security framework in the Persian Gulf. According to Iranian officials, this approach is based on the principle that regional stability should be managed by neighbouring states rather than foreign powers.

As part of these preparations, Iran has reportedly bolstered its naval presence, upgraded surveillance capabilities and enhanced rapid-response operations to protect its territorial waters and maintain energy flows through the strait.

Iranian military leaders have also issued stark warnings, stating that any attempt by the US or its allies to challenge this emerging order would be met with a swift and decisive response.

The statement follows renewed rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened severe action against Iran, including potential strikes on key infrastructure, if restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz continue.

Tehran has recently tightened controls over shipping in the area amid ongoing hostilities involving the US and Israel.