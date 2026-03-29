Stranded Pakistanis Depart Iran for Home

TEHRAN: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu, has confirmed that 16 Pakistani nationals previously stranded in Iran have departed for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Ambassador Tipu stated that all the stranded individuals are now safely on their way back to the homeland.

He noted that their return was made possible through the intensive diplomatic efforts of the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran.

The Ambassador explained that these hardworking Pakistanis required urgent assistance at various Iranian ports to secure passage home via sea.

He maintained constant communication with Iranian officials to resolve the matter and personally coordinated with the respective shipping companies and fleets where the Pakistanis were employed.