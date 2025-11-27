‘Stranger Things 5’ premiere crashes Netflix despite boosted bandwidth

Stranger Things finale season premiere overwhelmed netflix servers!

On Wednesday, November 26, Netflix dropped the highly- anticipated season five of sci-fi horror series which briefly crashed the streaming giant as millions of viewers rushed to watch the first four episodes of the show.

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the disruption but emphasized it was short-lived.

The crash didn’t last long, though. “Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes,” they told PEOPLE.

During the brief crash, social media erupted with frustration as users reported being suddenly unable to load the episodes.

“NETFLIX FIX YOURSELF RIGHT NOW BRO, I’VE BEEN WAITING THREE YEARS,” one viewer wrote on X while another added, “OH MY GOD NETFLIX PLS FIX YOURSELF I WANNA WATCH.”

The crash came just hours after the show’s co-creator Ross Duffer of the Duffer Brothers claimed on Instagram Stories that the streamer had increased bandwidth by 30 percent to avoid it.

“Netflix increased bandwidth by 30 percent to avoid a crash,” he wrote.

Stranger Things final season sees the ensemble cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and more, reprising their roles for one last confrontation with the Upside Down.