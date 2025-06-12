‘Stranger Things’ animated spinoff series gets title

Netflix has revealed the title of the ‘Stranger Things’ animated spinoff series months before the release of the fifth and final season of the original show.

The streamer showcased footage from the upcoming series, titled ‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’, during the Annecy Animation Festival in France.

While Netflix kept the details about the voice cast in secret, it was revealed that the animated spinoff is set in the winter of 1985, between seasons 2 and 3 of the hit Netflix show.

Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of ‘Stranger Things,’ will serve as executive producers for ‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85.’

The footage featured a new character, Nikki Barber, along with many familiar faces, including Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Eleven, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, Max Mayfield, and Jim Hopper, however, Netflix did not confirm whether the original actors will voice their characters or if new actors will be cast.

As per the first logline for the series: “Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorising their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an epic new animated series.”

Meanwhile, Netflix plans to release the long-delayed final season 5 of the mega-hit ‘Stranger Things’ in three parts.

According to the details, volume one of the concluding season, consisting of four episodes, will premiere on the portal on November 26, whereas the next three episodes will be released on December 25.

The hotly anticipated finale of the Duffer Brothers’ mega hit show, titled ‘The Rightside Up’, will arrive on the streaming platform on December 31.