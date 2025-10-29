‘Stranger Things’ bids farewell: Netflix reveals release plan for S5 finale

The Upside Down is opening one last time and Stranger Things is going out in cinematic style. Netflix has officially unveiled the release plan for Stranger Things Season 5, the long awaited chapter of its global sci-fi phenomenon.

In a historic move for the streamer, the series will conclude with a hybrid release both on Netflix and in theatres, marking the first time a Netflix original has ended on the big screen.

A Three Part Farewell to Hawkins

According to Netflix’s announcement:

Volume 1 will premiere on November 27.

Volume 2 will premiere on December 26.

The grand finale, titled The Rightside Up, arrives on January 1, 2026 on Netflix.

In a special cinematic twist, the finale episode will premiere on day early December 31, in 350 theaters across the US and Canada, allowing fans to experience the conclusion together on the big screen.

“The idea was always to give fans the kind of ending they could feel together”, co-creator Matt Duffer explained in an interview, adding that the theatrical release allows audiences to fully appreciate the sound and visuals. “People don’t get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture”, he said. “In theaters, they will”.

Where Season 5 picks up ?

Set in 1987, the final seasons finds Hawkins under military lockdown following the devastation caused by the Rifts. The shadow of Vecna still looms large as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) reunites with her friends Hopper, Joyce, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max for one last time to save their world.

The creators have promised the most emotional and intense season yet, one that won’t resolve every mystery but will provide a “true”and satisfying ending.

Co-creator Ross Duffer teased that one episode was “the most logistically insane shoot of our lives”, hinting at massive action sequences and a cinematic scale unlike anything seen before in the series.

Countdown to Stranger Things day

Fans don’t have to wait too long for a glimpse of what’s to come. Netflix will host a global virtual event on November 7, known as Stranger Things Day at 1am GMT, featuring cast interviews, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and a first look at the opening five minutes of Season 5.

The celebration will include surprise appearances, red carpet coverage and worldwide fans events as Netflix gears up for the show’s climatic farewell.

One Last Trip to the Upside Down

Whether viewers choose to stream it from home or watch it unfold in theaters, Stranger Things 5 promises to be an unforgettable finale what the Duffer brothers describe as “a cinematic goodbye to Hawkins”.