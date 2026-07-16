The cast of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things has come together to celebrate a major milestone, marking 10 years since the show’s debut with a nostalgic anniversary video.

Released by Netflix on Wednesday, the special tribute features appearances from the series’ beloved stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Brett Gelman.

Although the actors appear individually rather than together, the video reflects on the journey of the cast, many of whom grew up on screen after the show’s premiere in July 2016.

Seeing the once-young stars now as adults has left fans feeling nostalgic as they look back on one of Netflix’s most successful original series.

To commemorate the anniversary, creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared a heartfelt message thanking the cast, crew, and fans for supporting the show throughout its decade-long run.

“We’re feeling so many emotions today. Nostalgic, proud and, yeah, a little sad too, that the decade-long journey of making Stranger Things has come to an end,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

They added that they were especially grateful to the cast, whom they watched grow into “wonderful human beings,” as well as the hundreds of artists who helped bring the world of Hawkins to life.

The creators also encouraged fans to revisit where it all began by watching the newly released Season 1 VHS Special Edition, joking that it might cause “nostalgia overload.”

Stranger Things premiered on July 15, 2016, quickly becoming a global phenomenon thanks to its blend of supernatural horror, 1980s nostalgia, and coming-of-age storytelling. The fifth and final season concluded the beloved series in December 2025, bringing the story of Eleven and her friends to an emotional close.