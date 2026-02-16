'Stranger Things' cast reunites to celebrate Maya Hawke’s surprise wedding

Love was in the winter air as actress Maya Hawke and singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson tied the knot in an intimate Valentine’s Day ceremony in New York City.

The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, February 14, in what guests described as a heartfelt and low-key celebration surrounded by close friends and family.

Hawke, 27, embraced the season in a white wedding gown layered with an oversized feathery winter coat, while Hutson, 35, opted for a timeless black tuxedo. The romantic setting and the unexpected timing made the ceremony feel both elegant and deeply personal.

Among the guests were Hawke’s famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who were married from 1998 to 2005. Thurman wore a soft blue gown with matching shoes, while Ethan Hawke kept it classic in an all-black ensemble. Hawke’s brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also present for the celebration, along with extended family members.

The wedding doubled as a mini reunion for Hawke’s Netflix hit series, with several castmates in attendance to celebrate her big day. Guests reportedly included Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery, adding a touch of Hollywood sparkle to the intimate event.

The surprise wedding news comes after months of quiet hints about the couple’s relationship. Hutson previously referred to Hawke as his fiancée during a radio interview, and she was later photographed in Manhattan wearing a diamond ring.

The pair also made public appearances together at theater openings and fashion events, subtly confirming their growing bond.