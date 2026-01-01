Stranger Things cast says sentimental goodbye as show ends

The cast and creators of Stranger Things have shared an emotional goodbye to the series they worked on for a decade as its final chapter concluded on Netflix.

Since its debut in 2016, the horror-thriller has transformed its young performers into international stars, and the series has grown into a global phenomenon. On December 19, 2025, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp were joined by series creators Matt and Ross Duffer at Netflix’s Paris Theatre in New York City. At the event, the group watched the eagerly anticipated finale, “The Rightside Up,” together for the first time.

The evening was brimming with emotion as the performers reflected on their journey. Millie Bobby Brown, who portrayed Eleven, stated, “I started this show when I was just 12. It’s hard to imagine my life without these people. They’ve been my family for ten years, and this goodbye is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.” Brown, now 21, added, “Noah is still the godfather of my child, so I guess some parts of this family stay forever.”

Other cast members shared similar sentiments regarding their upbringing on the show and the lifelong bonds they developed. The Duffer brothers commended the actors for their dedication to bringing the story to life over the ten-year period.

The Stranger Things finale, which closed the chapter on the adventures in Hawkins and left behind a lasting legacy, debuted on New Year’s Eve 2025.