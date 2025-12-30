Stranger Things celebrates with dazzling drone show in Las Vegas

A drone show in Las Vegas for Netflix’s award-winning series Stranger Things marked a significant moment for the show.

The streaming services noted that the city had “officially entered the Upside Down”.

On Sunday, the Hawkins-inspired display took place along the Las Vegas Strip. Netflix also noted that the event featured 5,000 drones and “marked the largest drone show in the US to date,” bringing iconic moments from the series to life in the night sky.

According to Netflix, the coordinated drones formed images referencing key characters, props and scenes from the show. Visuals included the WSQK van, the group cycling through Hawkins, and Will’s confrontation with the Demogorgons. Hundreds of fans gathered to watch as Vecna, portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower, also appeared during the event.

“Before the finale, we’ve got one final thing for you”, Campbell Bower told the crowd. “We’d like you to divert your eyes to the sky”.

The show, titled One Last Adventure: Las Vegas, served as the final stop in a series of global events designed to promote the concluding season of Stranger Things. Netflix said the celebrations included interactive installations in Madrid and an immersive Hawkins National Laboratory exhibit in Sydney, each paying tribute to the series and its characters.

The finale episode of Stranger Things, titled “The Rightside Up,” is scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 31, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. The first seven episodes of season 5 are already available to stream on Netflix.

In addition to streaming at home, “The Rightside Up” will screen in more than 500 cinemas on December 31 and January 1. Tickets are available through the official season five finale website, with prices varying by theatre.