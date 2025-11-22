'Stranger Things’ creators tease ‘most violent death’ in season 5

The final season of Stranger Things is gearing up to be its most emotional and possibly its most shocking chapter of all time.

While speaking to The Times, the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased that season 5 will deliver a moment unlike anything fans have seen before.

“I would say season 5 is not as violent as season 4, but it has the most violent death of any season,” Matt told the outlet.

While the brothers admitted they generally try to hold back on extreme gore, they acknowledged that some story beats were simply “unavoidable.”

“The goal was always to scale up each series with the age of the characters and our audience, but then we keep getting new audiences. Hopefully, parents don’t get too mad at us,” Ross added.

Matt further added, “Every character’s ending needed to feel right. That was more important than providing the fans with the ending they’re hoping for.”

The highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to release on Netflix on November 26.

This will be the last seasonof the sci-fi series, as creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously confirmed in a letter to fans in February 2022.

All main characters of the show including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke are reprising their role in the show.