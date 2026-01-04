Stranger Things ending: The Duffer Brothers address fans' burning question

In the midst of the anticipation surrounding Stranger Things’s finale, restless fans have been conjecturing on social media about how the series will conclude. The primary query directed at the producers is, “Does Eleven die in the finale?”

As the debate reached a frenzy, the Duffer Brothers addressed the question with an enigmatic response. “I don’t think they’re going to find the answer on Google,” Matt Duffer revealed in an interview with EW. Ross Duffer, his brother and co-creator, went on to indicate that the audience may have to interpret the ending for themselves.

“Our goal, our hope, is to leave it up to the fans and the audience in terms of what they believe, just as we leave it up to our characters in that basement to decide what they believe,” Ross explained.

Interestingly, this aligns with the creators’ suggestion that Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, might not be with the Hawkins gang at the very end. “She was never going to be there. It was always going to end with a D&D campaign, leaving and shutting the door on their childhood,” he added. “That’s been planned for eight years. It came down to figuring out the story Mike was telling and reaching a moment of ‘I believe.’ This was established very early in the writers’ room for Season 5.”

On the other hand, Sadie Sink has shared a heartfelt memory from the early days of filming Stranger Things, recalling the moment she first felt accepted by the cast.

In an interview with Elle Australia, the 23-year-old actress looked back on her childhood experience on the hit series, which she joined at the age of 14.

Sadie Sink said the memory was prompted by a recent conversation with her mother, during which they revisited old footage from her first day on set.