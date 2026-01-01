'Stranger Things' final release triggers Netflix outage

Netflix’s original series Stranger Things has become a global phenomenon as it turned everything Upside Down for the last time on December 31.

After the release of Volume 3 on Netflix, the streaming giant went down, as viewers around the world tried to stream the platform right after its release on New Year’s Eve.

Although the cause of the setback is still unknown, whether the setback occurred due to the finale of the horror series. On the other hand, the online community trolled Netflix heavily on X (formerly Twitter).

One of the users joked about being irritated, gushing: “I’m tryna watch Stranger Things,” while another shared a gif of Millie Bobby Brown’s serious picture. A third poked fun at Netflix, asking them to “post the rest of the videos on YouTube”.

While more details are yet to be released by the platform, it is to be noted that this marked the second crash of the app after its first volume came out on November 26.

This apparently became inevitable as the recent season saw a massive surge in viewership, gaining 59.6 million views. The first crash that occurred on the streaming platform was confirmed by Ross Duffer, one of the masterminds of the series.

He shared a report that Netflix had to increase their bandwidth by 30%, but still resulted in an outage.